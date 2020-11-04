Walmart's first major Black Friday event starts today! Hooray! Grab the Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6-quart programmable pressure cooker on sale for $49 when the deals go live at 7 p.m. Eastern. Don't be surprised if this deal goes really fast as Instant Pot deals tend to be big sellers on Black Friday. Set up a reminder and be prepared to move when it goes live. Before dropping to the deal price, the Viva's going for $100. That's 50% off the price for Black Friday.

Kicking off with the first of many Walmart Black Friday sales events this month, this Instant Pot pressure cooker will drop down to this low price at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight. Grab it while you can because it won't last long!

Instant Pot has a lot of different models at this point with new ones coming out all the time. You can see that even among the other product lineups it's hard to find any of them that are just as versatile for such a low price as today's deal. Look at the Instant Pot Duo where even the 3-quart pot is still $20 more than Walmart's sale price.

The 9-in-1 functionality means this pressure cooker can take the place of nine different appliances. Use it as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, an egg cooker, for saute, sous vide, and steaming. It can braise, bake, steam, and saute. And you can prepare anything from meat to soup to sauce using the three temperature settings to help you control the heat. You can even use a new program to sterilize things you need to use in the kitchen.

There are 15 preset programs, too. Use these to easily make soups, beans, rice, ribs, eggs, and others. You don't have to worry about getting those things right because the Viva does it for you.