Walmart is going big this Black Friday. Super big. What's bigger than big? Humongous? Walmart is launching three Black Friday events over the course of the next month, and that doesn't even include whatever is happening for Cyber Monday after that. The first major event starts on November 4, and it includes deals on electronics. Plus, all of Walmart's deals will be available online.

That's fine, of course, but you're not here to talk about toys and kitchen appliances. You want a big ole honkin' 4K TV to cover up that unsightly blank wall in your living room. I understand, and so does Walmart. There are going to be a ton of 4K TVs on sale during Walmart's Black Friday events including deals from major brands like TCL, JVC, and Sceptre. The regular deals will start around $199.99, but Walmart also plans to have some TV-related online doorbusters bringing some great sets as low as $148.

We've got all of Walmart's best TV deals right here, but keep in mind plenty of retailers will be featuring 4K TV deals for Black Friday, and there's always the rest of the hundreds of deals for you to save on.

Walmart's 4K TV Black Friday deals: