Walmart is going big this Black Friday. Super big. What's bigger than big? Humongous? Walmart is launching three Black Friday events over the course of the next month, and that doesn't even include whatever is happening for Cyber Monday after that. The first major event starts on November 4, and it includes deals on electronics. Plus, all of Walmart's deals will be available online.
That's fine, of course, but you're not here to talk about toys and kitchen appliances. You want a big ole honkin' 4K TV to cover up that unsightly blank wall in your living room. I understand, and so does Walmart. There are going to be a ton of 4K TVs on sale during Walmart's Black Friday events including deals from major brands like TCL, JVC, and Sceptre. The regular deals will start around $199.99, but Walmart also plans to have some TV-related online doorbusters bringing some great sets as low as $148.
We've got all of Walmart's best TV deals right here, but keep in mind plenty of retailers will be featuring 4K TV deals for Black Friday, and there's always the rest of the hundreds of deals for you to save on.
Walmart's 4K TV Black Friday deals:
- Smart buy: TCL 55" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
- Roku? Rokme!: JVC 43-inch 4K Smart Roku TV | $20 off
- Bargain Price: Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV
- Save now!: RCA 55-inch 4K HDR Roku LED TV
- The Price is Right: Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV
- Bang for your Buck: TCL 65-inch 4K Roku LED TV
Smart buy: TCL 55" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
In need of a TV upgrade? TCL's 55-inch 4K Series 4 Roku Smart TV is dropping to $148 at Walmart beginning Wednesday, November 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This TV deal surely won't last for long, so we'd recommend being online right when the deal starts if you're hoping to grab this one — especially when you consider that this model normally sells for more than $300 otherwise. Best of all, since it has Roku functionality built-in, you'll have no problems accessing streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.
Roku? Rokme!: JVC 43-inch 4K Smart Roku TV | $20 off
Smaller TV sets like this are great for apartments, dorms, or side rooms like a kid's play room or guest bedroom. Plus this has the Roku smart platform built into it, which means easy and fast access to the entire Roku content library without the need for a second device.
Bargain Price: Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV
One of the few 4K TVs left in this world that doesn't have a smart platform, but those savings get passed on to you with how affordable this is. You'll get three HDMI ports to hook up a media streaming device, too, so you can still watch your favorite movies and shows. And you can use the MHL port to connect your mobile devices.
Save now!: RCA 55-inch 4K HDR Roku LED TV
The RCA screen includes Roku built in so you have access to all your favorite apps, TV shows, movies, and more at the touch of a button. Saves a lot of time in setup and ensures you'll have great access for years to come. The price ain't bad, and the set includes two HDMI ports, VGA, and more. It also supports HDR content.
The Price is Right: Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV
Can't go wrong with a 4K TV that can also be connected to your smart home. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control the TV with your voice. It also includes full access to Roku's content library, but there are three HDMI ports and a USB port so you can connect external devices, too, if you so desire.
Bang for your Buck: TCL 65-inch 4K Roku LED TV
Just another excellent Roku TV with the best image quality on this list. The HDR tech gives you bright and accurate colors. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate. Even though you do get access to the full Roku content library, the TV also has three HDMI ports so you can connect other devices you might prefer.
