It's not just new phones and gadgets on sale this Black Friday. The UK network operators have also cut prices on SIM only contract plans, and one of the best we've seen so far comes from Vodafone UK. The operator's unlimited plans start at £20 per month with a 10Mbps speed cap.

But we think most people will want the £23 per month option, which also offers unlimited data, but comes without any speed caps. If you want to bundle in 24 months of YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video or Spotify Premium, you might want to step up to the "Unlimited with Entertainment" plan for £27 per month - cheaper than paying for any of the services separately.

Unlimited Data Plans | Starting at £20 per month Vodafone's SIM-only unlimited 5G plans are cheaper this Black Friday than they've been for months. If you're looking to make the switch to 5G without worrying about data limits, now's a great time to jump onboard. We think the £23 per month plan will be the best fit for most readers. Shop at Vodafone UK

If you're not interested in unlimited data, there's also a pretty decent looking 100GB Vodafone 5G plan going for £18 per month.

All the discounted contracts this Black Friday are 24-month deals, and all Vodafone's SIM-only plans with at least 5GB of data include 5G as standard.