On Black Friday, you can score tickets to your favorite events for up to 18% off. Vivid Seats' Black Friday deal runs on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 only and covers sports, concerts, and theater events.

From live sporting events and concerts to Broadway theater, Vivid Seats is the place to go for ticket discounts.

You can soon score discounts on your favorite live events through Vivid Seats. On Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 only, the online reseller is offering 10% off all purchases made through the Vivid Seats app and website. An additional 8 percent off is available through in-app rewards through the Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program. The maximum discount you can receive is $30 and doesn't apply to service fees and shipping costs.

First announced in August, the rewards program lets you earn credit on future purchases. The Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program features three status levels: MVP, Rock Star, and Hall of Famer. Everyone starts as an MVP and remains so until they spend $499. As an MVP, you receive a 5% credit back. Rock Stars, meanwhile, see their percentage back jump to 6 percent when you spend $500 to $1,999 annually. Finally, as a Hall of Famer, you'll receive 8 percent credit back once you spend $2,000.

During the Black Friday sale, everyone who makes a purchase receives the 8 percent credit back.

Chicago, Illinois-based Vivid Seats offers tickets for sports, concerts, and theater events with a 100% Buyer Guarantee. You can order tickets through the Vivid Seats app for Android or iOS and via the official website.