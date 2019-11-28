Black Friday is just around the corner, but you don’t need to wait until the big day in order to save on some of the best and most popular digital deals on the web. We’ve listed ten best-sellers right here, and each one is available for an additional 40% off when you enter the coupon code BFSAVE40 at checkout.
MSRP: $346 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $18
Power through books for work and pleasure with this library that lets you absorb entire volumes with quick summaries that can be consumed in just 12 minutes.
MSRP: $958 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $18
This email solution lets you efficiently manage your inbox with only a few clicks, and it comes packed with plenty of filters, groups, and segments.
MSRP: $499 | Sale Price: $79.99 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $47.99
These subscriptions make it easy to practice mindfulness on the go, thanks to quick exercises that you can follow on your smartphone.
4. WP Page Builder Unlimited License Plan: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $599 | Sale Price: $49 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $30
Create stunning WordPress sites in minutes with this all-in-one page building tool that comes with a variety of plugins.
MSRP: $840 | Sale Price: $99 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $60
These memberships will help you stay ahead of the business curve—thanks to a wide range of helpful book summaries.
MSRP: $324 | Sale Price: $60 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $36
Safeguard your data and privacy with this award-winning VPN that comes loaded with a variety of secure firewalls.
7. Luminar 3: Lifetime Access to Award-Winning Photography Software
MSRP: $69 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $18
This intuitive software makes it easy to professionally edit your photos using powerful AI technology.
MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $40 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $24
Satisfy your curiosity with this streaming service that boasts over 2,000 documentary features and titles.
MSRP: $2199 | Sale Price: $99 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $60
Mondly makes it easy to learn a new language, thanks to a series of fun and entertaining exercises that can be done on the go.
MSRP: $599 | Sale Price: $39 | Price w/ code BFSAVE40: $23.40
Design Wizard Pro makes it easy to create impressive image designs in minutes, thanks to over 30,000 templates.
Prices are subject to change.
