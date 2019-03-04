This Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C hub with Power Delivery pass-through is down to $24.99 thanks to the code 7DH86CZP on Amazon. Without the discount, this hub goes for $50 and never drops from that price except through unique deals like this. Make sure the product page says it's being sold by "Aukey Direct" and not "Aukey Store." They are confusingly similar but the code will not work on the latter.

Aukey has only offered this Power Delivery version of its USB-C hub since about October last year, so there hasn't been a lot of time for awesome discounts like this. The hub includes three USB 3.1 Type A ports, SD and microSD card slots, an HDMI port, and a 100W USB-C Power Delivery port. The HDMI port is capable of outputs up to 4K to a connected display. All the USB-A ports and SD slots support data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps. The Power Delivery port is powerful enough to charge your MacBook and other USB-C devices using the original power adapters thanks to 100W pass-through.

Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty, and users give it 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 48 reviews.

