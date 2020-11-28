This year's Black Friday was one for the books, and it may just change how retailers go about their sales next year, too. We saw early Black Friday deals going live even in the middle of October, most stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, and more online offers than ever before. And there's still time to save with Cyber Monday coming up soon.

Before we jump headfirst into the upcoming tech deals and savings on electronics for Cyber Monday, we're taking a look back at the top 10 deals purchased by our readers during Black Friday. Most of these offers are even still available to purchase right now.

The top 10 Black Friday 2020 deals:

These deals are shown in reverse order, starting at the 10th most popular option and ending with the most popular deal of the year.