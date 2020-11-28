This year's Black Friday was one for the books, and it may just change how retailers go about their sales next year, too. We saw early Black Friday deals going live even in the middle of October, most stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, and more online offers than ever before. And there's still time to save with Cyber Monday coming up soon.
Before we jump headfirst into the upcoming tech deals and savings on electronics for Cyber Monday, we're taking a look back at the top 10 deals purchased by our readers during Black Friday. Most of these offers are even still available to purchase right now.
The top 10 Black Friday 2020 deals:
These deals are shown in reverse order, starting at the 10th most popular option and ending with the most popular deal of the year.
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Apple Pencil (First Generation) | $94.88 at Amazon
- : Aukey EP-T25 True Wireless Earbuds | $15.49 at Amazon
- : Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
- : RAVPower 10000mAh Portable Charger / Power Bank | $14.99 at Amazon
- : Apple Pencil (Second Generation) | $124.98 at Amazon
- : MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
- : Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Memory Card | $24.99 at Amazon
- : Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger | $10.49 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K remains one of the best streaming media players on the market, which is why this year's Black Friday deal saving you $20 off its regular price isn't to be missed. Of course, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick are still on sale for $17.99 and $27.99 respectively through Cyber Monday if you have no use for a 4K model just yet.
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display | $44.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 marks the only other Amazon device to make our Top 10 list this year! Black Friday's deal offered $45 off, or 50%, and it's still available right now! This is the most affordable Echo Show on the market, and the cheapest it's ever been, though you can also find some stellar similar deals on the Echo Show 8 and the 10-inch Echo Show right now.
Apple Pencil (First Generation) | $94.88 at Amazon
Today's deal on the first generation Apple Pencil is actually a bit better than we saw during Black Friday. Most of our readers bought at $95, but now Amazon is offering an extra 83 cents off at checkout to bring its price down to $94. That's a savings of $5 off its regular price at Apple.
Aukey EP-T25 True Wireless Earbuds | $15.49 at Amazon
Aukey's EP-T25 True Wireless Earbuds are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can find for $30 on any given day, though Black Friday brought their price down by nearly 50%! As we wait for Black Friday, this deal has turned into a Prime Exclusive offer. Sign up for a free 30-day trial to score these earbuds at $15 off.
Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
We love our readers, and they love to read apparently! This Kindle Unlimited deal reached the sixth top spot, and right now you can still start your membership and get two months for only $1. Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like!
RAVPower 10000mAh Portable Charger / Power Bank | $14.99 at Amazon
Black Friday brought us a 50% discount on this RAVPower 10000mAh power bank and it's still available — though there is a catch. While we wait for Cyber Monday, this deal has switched to being a Prime Exclusive offer, meaning you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to save $15 now, or start a free 30-day trial.
Apple Pencil (Second Generation) | $124.98 at Amazon
Though it wasn't a huge discount, the latest model of the Apple Pencil did see a $4 price drop for a short time during Black Friday. That was enough to catapult it to the fourth spot in our list, though unfortunately the deal has since expired. Of course, you can always save nearly $7 on it via Target when you use the Target RedCard.
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener fell to $17 as a Lightning Deal at Amazon, though the real deal here is how you can score $30 back! Use promo code KEY30 when placing your first in-garage delivery as a Prime member to score a $30 promotional code. The MyQ is currently on sale for $25 at Amazon meaning you'd be earning $5 after taking those steps! It normally sells for $40.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Memory Card | $24.99 at Amazon
Samsung's 256GB EVO Select microSD card dropped to a new low price of $25 at Amazon for Black Friday, which means it's no surprise why it reached the #2 spot on our Top 10 list. This memory card sells for about $10 more on average. You can still grab it for just $25 while supplies last.
Aukey Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger | $10.49 at Amazon
Aukey's Omnia Mini 20W USB-C Charger was the #1 most ordered product during Black Friday by our readers, and the stellar low price is still available! Simply clip the coupon at Amazon to save an extra 30% and drop its price to $10.49.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.