Black Friday is officially here, and there are a TON of Black Friday tech deals that are ready to drain your wallet. Whether you are in the market for a new Chromebook or want a 4K TV, we've rounded up hundreds of deals from retailers around the web like Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, and more.

Black Friday is usually the last chance to score a great deal on tech, kitchen appliances, toys, and more, ahead of the holidays, though some unexpected circumstances this year are likely to affect exactly how the event plays out at various retailers.

Let's dive into everything we know about all the Black Friday tech deals for 2020!

Black Friday retailer sales

Black Friday deal roundups

Black Friday deals — Other regions

Best early Black Friday deals available now

We've seen a few full Black Friday ads now so we know some of the specifics with regards to what products will be discounted during Black Friday. That being said, there are tons of early deals already available so you can actually get started on your holiday shopping now at most of the big retailers.

There are already some nice early Black Friday deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best deals you can take advantage of today.