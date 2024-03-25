The Google Pixel Tablet drops to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Big Spring Sale — $150 off!
The sale ends tonight!
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is set to end this evening (March 25th), so it may be your last chance to take advantage of the many historic tablet deals that are available on the site. Case in point: you can score a whopping 25% discount on the Google Pixel Tablet (256GB version) if you pick one up today. That's the cheapest that the versatile device has ever been, plus it comes with that free charging speaker dock that lets you easily convert the tablet into a smart home hub.
Google Pixel Tablet 256GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1SKS79W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$599.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Last chance! For the first time ever, Amazon is slashing $150 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet as part of its Spring Sale. Thanks to the included charging speaker dock, this versatile device could easily double as a smart home hub, plus you get outstanding battery life and the fluid interface that Pixel fans love. The only problem is the tablet's abnormally large bezels, but if you can get over that design choice, it's an excellent device.
This historic discount is for 256GB version, but if you need less storage, you can also get a sweet <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1SLD1PK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$100 discount on the 128GB tablet. Keep in mind that the Amazon Spring Sale ends this evening, March 25th, so don't wait too long to make your move.
Knowing Amazon, I wouldn't be terribly surprised if Amazon extended this discount beyond the confines of the Spring Sale, but I wouldn't risk it if you're interested.
The Google Pixel Tablet packs the recognizably sleek Pixel platform into the body of a tablet, but you get some surprises as well, such as a vibrant 11-inch LCD display, 8GB of RAM, and enough battery life to rival some of the best Android tablets on the market. You'll also enjoy the efficiency of the Tensor G2 chipset and, of course, all of the lengthy software support that Google is known for.
