Get a year of Hulu for just $1.99 per month with this epic Black Friday deal

Retailers from all over the web have been releasing Black Friday deals like there's no tomorrow, but did you know that many of the most popular streaming services are running tempting holiday promotions as well? Everyone from Peacock to HBO Max has been discounting their streaming plans, and Hulu just joined the party with a deal that'll give you your first year of streaming for just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab). That's a whopping 75% discount!

The offer is only available for the ad-supported plan (usually $7.99 per month) but you'll get instant access to thousands of the movies and TV shows found in the Hulu library, the ability to stream on up to two devices simultaneously, and up to six viewer profiles so you can personalize your content listings. All of that for less than the price of a cup of coffee? Sign us up. Hulu also lets you cancel at any time with zero hassle, which means you could potentially just pay two bucks, watch anything you want for a full month, and cancel your account before the 30 days are up.

After your first year is over, the subscription will return to its regular $7.99/month price, which still isn't bad when you consider all of the content you're getting. The Hulu Black Friday deal expires this Monday, November 28th, so don't get distracted by all of the holiday festivities and forget to sign up! In fact, you could pair this offer with HBO Max's $1.99/month Black Friday deal to maximize those holiday savings and be streaming to your heart's content by the time the turkey hangover kicks in.

To fully enjoy everything that Hulu has to offer, you'll want to be watching on a quality screen. Luckily, many of the best Android TVs are seeing deep price cuts this Black Friday as well.