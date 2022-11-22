This week only: Get HBO Max for just $1.99 per month with this Black Friday deal

There have been a lot of great Black Friday tech deals floating around this holiday season, but many folks don't realize that the best streaming services have gotten in on the action as well. Peacock, Paramount Plus, and Hulu have all launched their own Black Friday offers, and HBO Max just joined the party with an offer that'll hook you up with your first three months of streaming for just $1.99 per month (opens in new tab)!

The deal applies to the streaming service's ad-supported plan, which usually costs $9.99, so you're saving a total of 24 bucks over three months. Not too shabby when you consider that this HBO Max plan offers instant access to the streaming service's full content library in stunning HD. The catch is that you only have until November 28th (otherwise known as Cyber Monday) to sign up, so don't wait too long to make your move. It's a great opportunity if you've been wanting to try out HBO Max for a while but you don't want to spend a ton of cash. Since you can cancel at any time, you could even stream to your heart's content and cancel your subscription before the three months are up, and you'll only be down 6 bucks!

Arguably one of the best streaming services around, HBO Max is home to loads of great content, from HBO originals like House of the Dragon and The Sopranos to Studio Ghibli and star-studded blockbuster films like The Batman. If you decide to stick with the streaming service after your first three months are over, you can keep the ad-supported plan for $9.99/month or upgrade to their ad-free plan for $14.99 and get additional perks such as 4K streaming support and the ability to download titles for offline viewing.