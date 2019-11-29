Game capture cards are more important than ever given the rise of streaming and sharing content. The built-in features on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it comes to sharing content are fine, but they're not great by any means. If you want the best tools at your disposal, you'll need a separate capture card to get the job done. Elgato has just that with its HD60 S capture card, and it's on sale for Black Friday today.

Looking to start streaming games and need your own capture card? The Elgato HD60 S captures 1080p gameplay at 60FPS and is compatible with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so it can be used for both consoles.

I don't mind using the streaming and capture functionality built into my PlayStation 4, but it just doesn't cut it most of the time. I need a capture card that can record for hours on end. That's why I always use my Elgato HD60 S. Admittedly I bought this model just over a month ago, and am now hitting myself for not waiting until it was on sale. With the capture software it comes it, recording is a breeze and I absolutely love it.

A newer model, the Elgato HD60 S+, recently came out which records in 4K resolution, but it's still priced at $200. For all intents and purposes, the regular HD60 S will serve you well and is much cheaper in comparison.