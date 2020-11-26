Black Friday is a great time to think about how much space you have versus how much space you need. The world goes more digital every day, and you don't want to stream everything. You need to collect some of your most favorite songs and movies so you can access them at any time. But then where you keep all that stuff? One option is the Seagate One Touch 4TB external hard drive. It's down to $89.99 at Amazon for Black Friday. This same drive was selling for $105 a week ago and has never dropped to this price before.

The One Touch is designed to make it as convenient as possible to store and access whatever files you choose to keep on it. With 4TB of space, that's plenty of files, photos, music, or whatever. The drive connects simply via USB 3.0 so it's great as a laptop or PC drive.

With as much space as this drive has, it'd make a great backup for your data, too. You can set it to backup your stuff with a single click. You can even schedule the backup to be automatic with daily, weekly, or monthly backups.

The drive is meant to be portable and look great while doing it. The design has a minimalist brushed metal enclosure to it. It's meant to be aesthetically pleasing in case you're carrying it around in public. No one wants to be caught at the coffee shop pulling out a hard drive that looks like it was built for 1960s television.

The One Touch is compatible with both Windows and Mac. It will need to be reformatted if you plan to use it for backups in conjunction with Mac's Time Machine. Be sure not to put the data on there first if that's your plan.

Seagate covers this drive with a two-year warranty.