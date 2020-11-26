The Intel Core i9-9900K up to 5.0GHz unlocked desktop processor is down to $319.99 at Amazon. This powerful and popular processor has been selling for around $400 when in stock at all. While we have seen it go on sale before, we've never seen it go this low. Today's drop beats any previous deal by at least $60. Given how limited the supply is, we'd be surprised if this price lasted very long at all.

PC builds don't have to break the bank. This Black Friday we're seeing a ton of items on sale to help you get your build off the ground. Build an entire PC with the component sin this post that are all on sale. Check out this roundup of some of the best PC parts available for Black Friday, too. The possibilities are there with a little planning.

The Core i9-9900K has eight cores and 16 threads. It starts at a base clock speed of 3.6 GHz that uses Intel's Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 to jump up to 5 GHz. It is compatible with Intel 300 chipset motherboards and the LGA 1151 processor socket. This is the information you'll need to make sure your motherboard is compatible with this processor. Don't want to buy parts that don't fit together. The processor also supports Intel Optane memory, which is Intel's tech meant to help bridge the gap between speedy SSDs with a low capacity and slower hard drives with a high capacity.

It's definitely one of Intel's best processors even if it's a generation behind at this point. You could upgrade to the 10th generation of Intel processors, but those cost significantly more and are not seeing the same Black Friday price drops. The 10th-gen Intel i9 is at least $40 cheaper than it was in October, so that's some savings at least.