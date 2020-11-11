Ahead of Black Friday, Anker's having a one-day blowout at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 35% while supplies last! This sale offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, USB-C cables, wall chargers, power banks, and more.

For an easy and affordable way to quickly charge up your phone, pick up the Anker PowerPort Atom Slim III for just $23.99 — a 25% saving and a new low price. The 45W USB-C wall charger can get your compatible device charged up quickly and, being equipped with GaN tech, it's still a super slim brick that won't overheat.

At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerPort Strip 2 power strip is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $13.99, its best price ever, and features two AC outlets and two USB-A ports. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment guarantee.

Other neat items on sale include the PowerPort 5-in-1 USB hub at 30% off. It's equipped with a USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), as well as an HDMI port. Another great pickup would be a $14 wireless charging stand, USB-C power bank, or just some discounted AAA batteries.

Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.