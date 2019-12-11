What you need to know
- Spotify is giving out free Google Home Minis to eligible subscribers.
- It is supply limited and codes must be redeemed by January 15th.
- This new offer also applies to students as well.
Spotify's Free Google Home Mini offer is back, as spotted by Android Police. The company will be giving eligible subscribers codes for a free Google Home Mini, much like it did earlier this year.
This offer applies to holders of Premium accounts who aren't subject to any other re-engagement offers. If you've already received a Spotify code for a Google Mini in the past like with the aforementioned offer, you also won't be eligible for this round of codes. Unlike the previous deal, this new one also allows Premium Student subscribers to participate.
Spotify doesn't have an end-date for this offer, only stating that supply is limited and codes must be redeemed by January 15, 2020. Or as they say, get it now while stocks last.
If you'd prefer to be a little bit more 2019 with your personal audio devices or aren't eligible for Spotify's offer, Google's Nest Mini is the successor to the Home Mini and offers a lot more value for just a little more cost.
A Tiny DJ
Google Nest Mini
Bass Prince
The Google Nest Mini is basically a 2019 version of the Google Home Mini. It's tiny, but its sound packs quite the punch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What true wireless earbuds are you using right now?
True wireless earbuds are everywhere in late 2019. Which ones are you using and why?
Google Fi is giving a free Nest Mini to all subscribers as a holiday gift
Google Fi subscribers are in for a treat this year because Google is giving them a brand new Nest Mini as an early Christmas present.
These 4 new Chrome features will keep your passwords safer than ever
Google is rolling out a slew of new privacy/safety features to the Chrome web browser, including real-time protection against phishing and warnings about compromised passwords.
Future-proof your home with these Wi-Fi 6 routers
Wi-Fi 6 has arrived and promises speeds of up to 10Gbps by combining both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks in your home. Here are the best compatible routers to take advantage of these faster speeds.