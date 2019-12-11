Spotify's Free Google Home Mini offer is back, as spotted by Android Police. The company will be giving eligible subscribers codes for a free Google Home Mini, much like it did earlier this year.

This offer applies to holders of Premium accounts who aren't subject to any other re-engagement offers. If you've already received a Spotify code for a Google Mini in the past like with the aforementioned offer, you also won't be eligible for this round of codes. Unlike the previous deal, this new one also allows Premium Student subscribers to participate.

Spotify doesn't have an end-date for this offer, only stating that supply is limited and codes must be redeemed by January 15, 2020. Or as they say, get it now while stocks last.

If you'd prefer to be a little bit more 2019 with your personal audio devices or aren't eligible for Spotify's offer, Google's Nest Mini is the successor to the Home Mini and offers a lot more value for just a little more cost.