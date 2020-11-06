True wireless earbuds are more than abundant right now. Whether you want something as cheap as $30 or want to go all the way to a $250 pair, you have countless options to choose from. Since their release in August 2019, Sony's WF-1000XM3 have remained as one of our top recommendations.

Outside of some annoyances with the XM3's large charging case and lack of water resistance, one of the biggest things holding the earbuds back for a lot of potential shoppers is the high price. Thanks to this new Black Friday deal, however, that's no longer a barrier you have to worry about.

You normally have to spend $230 for the WF-1000XM3, but right now, they can be yours for just $168 — a total savings of $62. If you're in the market for a new pair of high-end earbuds and have been waiting for the right time to buy, this is it.

Sony has established itself as a top player when it comes to premium audio gadgets, and you couldn't ask for a better example of this than with the WF-1000XM3.

First and foremost, the earbuds sound fantastic. Music is rich, warm, and filled with impressive bass. No matter what kind of tunes you find yourself listening to, you can bet on them sounding as good as can be. Further contributing to that is the active noise cancellation feature, which is one of the most powerful we've seen on any pair of wireless earbuds. Even in the loudest of environments, the WF-1000XM3 do a seriously impressive job of blocking out distractions so you can focus on what matters — your music.

We have a feeling you won't want to stop listening to the 1000XM3 anytime soon once you get them, and thankfully, you won't have to. With 6 hours of continuous listening time and a total of 24 hours when you factor in the charging case, the XM3 have the endurance you need for just about every situation.

In addition to those fundamentals, Sony also throws in a bunch of extra features that really put its earbuds over the edge. There's built-in Alexa, automatic playback controls when you remove and put the earbuds in your ears, and a Quick Attention Mode that allows you to quickly hear the world around you just by placing your hand over the left earbud.

This Black Friday deal won't last long, so if you want to save big on some of the best true wireless earbuds around, you better act fast.