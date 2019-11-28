I've cycled through half a dozen monitors from almost every company you can think of, but the search is off now that I have the VAVA 720P 5" HD Display Video Baby Monitor. It's got a pretty generic name, but don't let that fool you.

If you're a parent, you know that getting a baby to sleep isn't easy, especially in the early months. You also know how important it is to have a great baby monitor.

If you're tired of poor video and audio quality, or getting "no signal" errors all over your house, the USB C-powered VAVA 720P 5" HD Display Video Baby Monitor is outstanding.

First, it's USB-C-powered. You have no idea how amazing that is until you realize you can charge your monitor with the same cord as your phone or laptop. Second, the video quality is outstanding for a monitor, with crisp colors and usable, grain-free night vision. The audio is good, too, with a visual noise indicator for the times you want to volume down but still want to check what's going on.

There's a sturdy stand included, plus the coverage is really, really good. I've never had a "no-signal" error from this one, and I live in a tall house.

Finally, the battery is long-lasting — this thing has a 4,500mAh cell, bigger than most cellphones. It lasts all night, even when the screen is kept on.

The only issue with the monitor is that there are no dedicated volume buttons — you have to cycle the volume using the on-screen menus — but that's a minor knock against an otherwise-excellent product.

You can get it for $30 off its regular price right now, but act fast, as it's a limited-time deal!

