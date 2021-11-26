I covered a lot of storage deals this week — if you haven't already, you should take a look at our Black Friday NAS deals to see what's on offer. But if I had to pick one as the best deal this Black Friday, it would have to be the DiskStation DS920+.

I called the DiskStation DS920+ the best 4-bay NAS for Plex because of the 4K transcoding made possible with the Intel Celeron J4125, dual Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, the fact that you can add up to 64TB of storage, and because it comes with 4GB of RAM with the ability to add an additional 4GB memory. It ticks all the right boxes, and I'm not alone in thinking so — the NAS sold out at Amazon just a few hours after it went on sale.

Thankfully, there are still a few retailers where you can pick up the DS920+ for $440, $110 off its regular retail price. This is a fantastic deal for what is one of the best NAS enclosures around, and if you haven't made up your mind about getting your hands on one yet, you'll need to act fast, because this deal will only last a few hours.

Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS (save $110) The DiskStation DS920+ has the requisite hardware for Plex 4K transcoding, and you'll find an extensive set of software features that give it a distinct edge over its rivals. This NAS has been a bestseller for the better part of the last 12 months because of its feature-set, and you don't want to miss out on this deal. $440 at B&H

$440 at Newegg Western Digital 18TB NAS Hard Drive (save $250) This WD 18TB drive is encased in a housing, but underneath you'll find a white-label HDD that's ideal for use within the DS920+. The helium-filled drive spins at 7200rpm, includes vibration resistance to minimize any issues that occur with constant use in a NAS, and it is guaranteed to last several years. If you want a hard drive with a lot of storage, this is the obvious choice. $300 at Newegg

I got my hands on the DS920+ a month ago and I'm working on a long-term review of the NAS, but what I can tell you right now is this is one of the best 4-bay enclosures around not just for the hardware, but for the software features on offer. If you're yet to decide on a NAS enclosure, now is the time to get your hands on the DS920+ for $440.