The Shure SM7B is without a doubt one of the most iconic microphones of all time. This historic cardioid mic has an instantly recognizable sound signature, and has been used for everything from capturing the vocals on Michael Jackson's album Thriller to recording guitars, drums, and your favorite podcasts.

There's just no beating the versatility of the SM7B — but it can also be quite a difficult mic to set up and use. You'll need an audio interface to run the XLR connection directly to your computer, and the SM7B's levels are so low that you often need to boost it with a Cloudlifter, yet another expensive purchase to make. That's where the newly released MV7 comes in.

Shure hasn't reduced the price of the MV7 for Black Friday; unfortunately, it's just too new to already see a discount. But in the two weeks or so that I've had it, I've come to appreciate just how many features have trickled down from the SM7B this mic is based on, all while adding new features that make this microphone far more accessible for recording artists of all kinds.