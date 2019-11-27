Black Friday deals are bringing incredible discounts to even the latest and most expensive phones. But when you're looking to save money on a new phone, you may be inclined to look at previous-generation devices as well. So when the Galaxy S10 line seems too rich for your wallet, you may take a look at the Galaxy S9 for only $580. That's hundreds off of its original price, while offering the same core experience as the Galaxy S10 lineup and a regular capacitive fingerprint sensor rather the slower in-display unit of the newer phones. The Galaxy S9 is still a solid phone in late 2019, especially at this price, and it runs effectively the same software as the Galaxy S10 as well.

Better choice Samsung Galaxy S10e A newer phone for the same money. For a little less than a Galaxy S9, you can get an S10e with newer specs and no loss in features. Plus, a wide-angle camera and longer software update future. $550 at Amazon

Upgrade pick Samsung Galaxy S10 A little more money goes a long way. The S10 is a bigger and more capable phone, and with current discounts and free Galaxy Buds thrown in it's a great value for only $120 more than the Galaxy S9. $700 at Amazon

But don't get too far down the road of thinking this is a great buy. The biggest thing hurting the Galaxy S9's value is the relative prices of other Samsung phones around Black Friday. The Galaxy S10 is on sale for only $700, including a pair of Galaxy Buds wireless headphones (which retail for $120 themselves). If you don't care about the headphones, B&H has an international version of the Galaxy S10+ for only $680.