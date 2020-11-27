The Raspberry Pi 4 is one of my favorite things. I've got several of them sitting here doing anything from powering a full touchscreen tablet to controlling the lights on my aquariums. I'm even getting ready to fire up our Christmas lights which are controlled by — you guessed it — a Raspberry Pi. There isn't much these amazing little computers can't do. The very best time for you to delve into the world of Raspberry Pi is, and has always been, Black Friday. This year is no different and LABISTS has some awesome kits to get you started no matter what you want to do.

Ready to run LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit This kit is 100% plug and play Everything you need to get a Raspberry Pi 4 up and running is in this kit from LABISTS. You'll find a case with a fan, power supply, heat sinks, and even mini HDMI cables in the box! All that's left for you is to attach a keyboard and mouse then plug it into your TV or monitor. $88 at Amazon

This starter kit from LABISTS is a great way to get started and a really good deal. It comes with the Raspberry Pi 4 (4GB model), a pre-loaded microSD card, cables, and an active cooling setup using heat sinks, a fan, and a properly ventilated case. Even the power supply is included! Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available After assembling the kit, all you need to do is connect it to some sort of display and attach peripherals like a keyboard and mouse. As soon as you power it up you're ready to go and presented with a real Linux desktop that you can install apps and games or even an emulator to play those old NES games we all love. You can buy all these parts separately, but you'll spend more money that way. Maybe the best thing about this particular kit is that it has exactly what you need without any costly extras that you don't need. If you want to do some tinkering and play with electronics (it's so much fun, really) LABISTS has you covered there, too.