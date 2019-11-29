In my opinion, smart lights are the best investment you can make in upgrading your home to a high-tech smart home. They're genuinely the most useful tech in my home and make my life easier every day. It's super convenient to be able to turn on all the lights in my home using just my voice when I arrive home with hands full of groceries. Or, when it's time for bed, I can be sure that all the lights off from the comfort of my bed.
There are some great Black Friday deals on smart lights and plugs that all work with both Alexa and Google Assistant that you won't want to miss out on.
Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit - Save 20%
While Philips Hue is a leading brand for smart bulbs, your best Black Friday deal is on the Sengled starter pack ($48) that includes four soft white LED bulbs and the Sengled Hub that supports up to 64 connected bulbs.
The hub connects to your home Wi-Fi over a 2.4Ghz connection and can then be linked to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. Four bulbs probably aren't enough for your whole home, so stock up with Sengled's 8-pack of smart LED bulbs ($62). These great bundles are the reason why I recommend Sengled over Philips Hue because the equivalent Hue white ambiance starter kit starts at $120 but only comes with four bulbs.
You get three times as many bulbs for about the same price with Sengled, and there's just no beating that value.
Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit
$48
$60 $12 off
Sengled already offers some of the best prices for buying smart bulbs in bulk, and these Black Friday deals make them all the sweeter. Don't forget to add the 8-pack of bulbs to your cart if you know you'll need them.
Hedynshine 33ft LED Light Strip
Another great way to add lighting accents around your home is with LED light strips. Right now, you can snag 33ft of LED strip lights built into a waterproof tape for just $33.
This kit includes two spools, each with 16.5 feet of LED light strips that you can set up under countertops, along the bottom edge of your couch, behind your entertainment center — anywhere in your home that you want to add some funky colors. The lights offer 16 different colors and can be controlled with the included remote or connected to your Wi-Fi network and linked to Google Assistant or Alexa for voice controls. Imagine impressing visiting friends and family this holiday with a customized light show in your living room.
Hedynshine 33ft LED Light Strip
$33
$40 Save $7
LED light strips are a great way to add a futuristic touch of color to any room in your home. This kit comes with everything you need to set up, and the strips can be cut and linked as required.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite (4-pack) - Save $10
For any other lamps or light fixtures that use non-standard light bulbs, I'd recommend getting some smart plugs. Right now, the best Black Friday deal we're seeing on smart plugs are for TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite, which are compact enough to be stacked on the same outlet and can be controlled via your smartphone or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Keep in mind that these smart plugs can be used for more than just lighting. They work great with fans or other small plug-in appliances, too. If you can think of at least four uses for smart plugs around your home, you're better off getting the Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack ($40) which is essentially the same cost per plug just with two extras included in the bundle.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite (4-pack)
$40
$50 Save $10
Kasa Smart Plugs are best for upgrading everyday lamps and appliances into voice-controlled smart products.
