In my opinion, smart lights are the best investment you can make in upgrading your home to a high-tech smart home. They're genuinely the most useful tech in my home and make my life easier every day. It's super convenient to be able to turn on all the lights in my home using just my voice when I arrive home with hands full of groceries. Or, when it's time for bed, I can be sure that all the lights off from the comfort of my bed.

There are some great Black Friday deals on smart lights and plugs that all work with both Alexa and Google Assistant that you won't want to miss out on.

Sengled Smart LED A19 Starter Kit - Save 20%

While Philips Hue is a leading brand for smart bulbs, your best Black Friday deal is on the Sengled starter pack ($48) that includes four soft white LED bulbs and the Sengled Hub that supports up to 64 connected bulbs.

The hub connects to your home Wi-Fi over a 2.4Ghz connection and can then be linked to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control. Four bulbs probably aren't enough for your whole home, so stock up with Sengled's 8-pack of smart LED bulbs ($62). These great bundles are the reason why I recommend Sengled over Philips Hue because the equivalent Hue white ambiance starter kit starts at $120 but only comes with four bulbs.

You get three times as many bulbs for about the same price with Sengled, and there's just no beating that value.