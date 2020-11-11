Black Friday ain't just a day at the end of November anymore. So many retailers are doing early Black Friday sales these days, and the TV brand Hisense isn't one to be left out in the cold. You can save hundreds on a whole bunch of Hisense TVs from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon right now long before actual Black Friday. The TVs range from 1080p to 4K, sizes from 32 to 85 inches, and include smart platforms. Many of these deals might not last through the end of the month, so grab them while you can.
Hisense H55 32-inch 1080p Android TV | $60 off
This TV would make a great side TV for a guest room or a kids room. It has DTS Studio Sound, a 120 Motion Rate, and even Bluetooth compatibility.
Hisense H55 43-inch 1080p Android TV | $200 off
Use this TV to easily watch all your favorite apps on Android TV. It also has Google Assistant built-in so you can use voice control or even control your smart home. Access the voice controls using the fancy remote.
Hisense H65 43-inch 4K Android TV | $260 off
A step up from the previous entry both in terms of elevating you from 1080p to 4K and in terms of savings. You're only paying $10 more for those 4K resolutions at this point, and the rest of the TV is basically the same.
Hisense H65 50-inch 4K Android TV | $50 off
Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV for $50 off right now. It's a great bargain, and this size is getting into "living room" territory at this point. You'll still have full access to the Android smart platform and everything, too.
Hisense H65 55-inch 4K Android TV | $20 off
Remember with Google Assistant built-in and the included voice remote, you can use your voice to not only search for all your favorite shows and movies but also control your entire smart home.
Hisense H65 65-inch 4K Android TV | $20 off
This TV has a whole lot of stuff built into it. Not only do you get 4K resolutions and access to the easy-to-use Android TV smart platform, you also have Chromecast for watching from your mobile device and Google Assistant for voice control. It even has Bluetooth for wireless listening.
Hisense H65 75-inch 4K Android TV | $50 off
Get all the features of the other sets, like 4K resolutions and Android TV, but also get even better support for some things like HDR and DTS Virtual X for a better audio experience.
Hisense H65 85-inch 4K Android TV | $300 off
Of all the TVs on this list, this one might be the hardest to find. It's definitely on sale, but there aren't exactly a plethora of 85 inch TVs out there. You may have to search at some retailers a bit farther away from you to find it.
Hisense Quantum Series 75-inch 4K Android TV | $200 off
This Hisense series takes a step up in image quality. You even get some features like full array local dimming and Dolby Vision HDR. Has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built in for voice controls.
Hisense Quantum Series 55-inch 4K Android TV | $50 off
The 55-inch is also available at Best Buy. Includes full array local dimming, Dolby Vision HDR, and a voice-enabled remote that lets you search for everything using your voice.
Hisense Quantum Series 65-inch 4K Android TV | $50 off
The full array local dimming really helps make your images shine on a TV like this. It can boost the brightness enough for HDR content to really shine through. Add on all the other stuff like Chromecast, Android TV, the built-in Google Assistant and you've got a super feature-rich TV.
