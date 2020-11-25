Take your gaming (and working) experience to the next level with this amazing high-refresh 49-inch monitor from Samsung. It's curved so you can see both edges of this beast and gives you all the screen real estate you could ever want from a single display.

Take command of your battlestation : Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor This incredible monitor measures in at 49-inches, which makes it Samsung's largest 1000R curved monitor. It's Double QHD resolution means you can use it as dual QHD displays or as a single giant 5120 x 1440 monitor and the high refresh rate means you can say goodbye to choppy gameplay or stuttering spreadsheets. It's a beauty! $1,190 at Amazon

There's no better way to game or work than on a giant slice of screen. You can see more of what you need to see without any scrolling and when you go really big you'll never have to worry about losing track of the actual content because of controls or other bits of window dressing.

It used to be that you would need to run two or more monitors to get the same sort of big-screen love, but companies have realized that the market is there and ultrawide monitors are now mainstream, though few come with all the bells and whistles that make for a perfect gaming experience. This Odyssey G9 monitor from Samsung does and includes features like NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync atop Samsung's awesome QLED tech for pixel-perfect quality.

The HDR 1000 screen also means you'll see everything the way it was meant to be seen with incredible details popping out in every scene. You'll also find a fast 1ms response time on the 49-inch panel as well as a 240Hz screen refresh rate.

If you don't need to go for the full 240Hz refresh, it's also available in a 120Hz refresh version for just $1,000 and that's more than enough to see a dramatic difference in both gaming and every day working.

Black Friday is always a great day to buy a new computer monitor, but this is one of the best Samsung monitors we've seen and has a great price. Don't miss out!