The Instant Pot Duo Nova 10-quart 7-in-1 multi-cooker pressure cooker is down to $89.99 at Best Buy. This is an all-new low price for a pressure cooker that normally sells for around $150 and has never dropped this low directly before. You might also be able to find this on Amazon, but it has had a hard time staying in stock there. Amazon does have the 8-quart version for $69.99, which is also a great price.

Black Friday pricing Instant Pot Duo Nova 10-quart 7-in-1 multi-cooker pressure cooker The largest of the Duo Nova lineup. Performs the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Preps large meals of 10 servings. Has an easy-seal lid and over 10 safety features. $89.99 $150.00 $60 off See at Best Buy

So with this one appliance you get seven tools. You'll get a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. Plus, the 10-quart size is great for big families. If you plan on doing big dinners or cooking a lot of food during the holidays, you want something with room to spare.

The Duo Nova uses a microprocessor that can monitor and adjust for things like pressure, temperature, time, and heat. It cooks food up to 70% faster than normal methods. Use the lid to easily seal in your food and let it cook, but then you can very simply twist and pull to get to the grub when you're ready to eat. There's a sealing ring and a steam release to make things easier.

There are more than 10 safety features built into the Instant Pot with UL certification, which means you can set it and forget it and not worry about it. Go do other stuff. Talk to your family, catch up on a show, or whatever while your food cooks. Plus, everything is super easy to clean up. You just have to wash the removable internal pot, which is also dishwasher safe.

Download the free Instant Pot app on your phone. It comes with more than 1,000 recipes you can use with your new device. It's available on iOS and Android and includes community functions so you can share ideas with other Instant Pot owners.

We expect to see a lot of Instant Pot deals in Black Friday sales across several retailers, so keep your eyes open for more!