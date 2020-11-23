Best Buy has a huge laptop sale going on right now for Black Friday. It has a huge variety to choose from but many of the best deals with the best savings are Chromebooks, including the HP 14-inch Chromebook that's down to $149. That price is $140 off what it normally goes for and makes this laptop super affordable. Check out the rest of the sale here and see what other Chromebooks you can save on right now.

Great low price HP 14-inch Chromebook natural silver Has a 14-inch 1080p display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB flash storage. Put Chrome OS and the Google Play Store to work with apps, tools, and the Cloud. Includes custom-tuned B&O speakers and integrated graphics. $149.00 $289.00 $140 off See at Best Buy

The 14-inch display on this Chromebook has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution with an anti-glare and micro-edge screen. It's powered by a dual-core 1.1GHz Intel Celeron processor that not only provides great performance but also helps with power consumption so your laptop always runs smoothly. You'll also get 4GB RAM for some solid multi-tasking and 32GB flash storage.

Think of that eMMC memory as a temporary on-board solution for when you need to store stuff fast. The Chrome OS that powers this laptop is going to give you a lot of options for taking care of your media and documents mostly surrounding the use of Google's tools and Cloud storage. You can also use the microSD card reader built into the machine to expand your storage.

The Chromebook includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for connecting accessories, charging, and more. Other features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and an HP HD webcam. You can also access Google Assistant to ask questions about the news and weather. Use the Google Play Store to access Android apps and leverage those to increase your productivity or just use them for entertainment.

