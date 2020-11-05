The OnePlus 8 Pro unlocked Android smartphone has dropped to $799.99 on Amazon. That's $200 off its original price and $100 off the discounted price it's been selling for since early September. Either way, it's the lowest the smartphone has ever gone on Amazon.

You should know this is just a price match of the OnePlus Black Friday sale that started yesterday, and if you go through the OnePlus website not only do you get the $100 discount you can also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds. That's an extra $80 in value if you care about such things.

Instant Savings OnePlus 8 Pro 5G 256GB unlocked Android smartphone Has 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 6.78-inch QHD+ fluid display. Cameras include wide angle 48MP, 3x telephoto zoom, 30x digital zoom, a 5MP color filter camera, and 16MP front camera. The 4510mAh battery supports high-speed wireless charging. $799.99 $900.00 $100 off See at Amazon

We considered the OnePlus 8 Pro to be one of the best smartphones available on its release earlier this year and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. The review said, "It may not be perfect in every category, but it's close in many, and the additions of fast wireless charging and IP68 certification, an upgraded camera, significantly better battery, a stunning 120Hz AMOLED panel, and a considerable number of other quality-of-life improvements, do more than enough to justify the price bump."

This is a very fast and powerful phone that does a lot of things right. For one thing it has an amazing Quad High-Definition AMOLED display. It is 6.78 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience. The display has a resolution of 3168 x 1440.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, and this particular version includes both 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Those are both the higher possible configurations for this phone, so you're getting the best.

The rear of the camera features four cameras. One is a 48MP camera with image stabilization. The other has a 119-degree ultra wide lens. The third is an 8MP camera with a 3x telephoto lens, and the fourth is a 5MP color filter camera. The front has a 16MP camera for FaceTime, selfies, and things like that.

One of the great things about this phone is the battery. It has a 4510mAh battery. But more than that it also has super fast 30W wireless charging and Warp Charge technology for getting your battery juiced up that much faster.

It's also IP68 rated for resistance to both dust and water right out of the box. You won't have to worry about using your phone outside or near the pool. It also has Alexa built right in so you can access your smart voice assistant and control your smart home with your voice.