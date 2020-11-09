Looking for a new tablet but not looking to break the bank? Best Buy has got you. Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for just $99.99. That's $100 off its normal price, which is 50% savings. Walmart sells a similar model for as much as $170, and Amazon has it for around $200 from a third party. No one's beating Best Buy on this price.

Sure, the Galaxy Tab E is a little long in the tooth at this point, but at this price it's still a smart decision. The tablet is fast enough to run some games or help you watch your favorite shows on the go. The internal storage might be small, but you can grab a microSD card like the Samsung Evo Select. The tablet supports up to 128GB through the microSD reader, and you can find those cards easily for less than $20. That gives you plenty of space for movies and TV shows and apps.

With the Android operating system, you can download everything you want to watch or play or listen to straight from Google Play. It also has Cloud integration so you can sync the tablet with any of your other Android devices and access your content super easily that way.

The tablet has a 9.6-inch display with 1280 x 800 pixel resolution so it looks great watching movies or even reading ebooks. It also has a quad-core processor that helps with multitasking, power efficiency, speedy performance, and more. You get a front 2MP camera and a rear 5MP camera with 4x digital zoom. You can also record video in resolutions up to 1280 x 720 and 30 fps.

Other features include GPS and GLONASS so you can always find directions and figure out where you are in case you got so engrossed in the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy that you weren't looking where you were going. It happens.