The Evo 860 made its debut over two years ago, but it continues to set the standard in this category, and is currently the best-selling SSD on Amazon. The SSD has picked up over 40,000 ratings on Amazon and has a score of 4.8 out of 5, and I've used this variant for nearly two years in my gaming machine. The Evo 860 is one of the most reliable SSDs you'll find today, and the fact that it's on sale makes it that much more enticing.

Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Samsung is joining the fray by discounting its best-selling SSD. The 1TB version of the Evo 860 SATA SSD is now on sale for just $99 , making it a downright steal.

The Samsung Evo 860 is a stalwart in this category, delivering outstanding performance and reliability. The SSD has 550MB/s sequential reads and 520MB/s sequential writes, delivers decade-long reliability, and is the ideal option if you're looking to upgrade your storage.

The Evo 860 features Samsung's V-NAND tech for significantly faster performance, and it touts sequential reads of 550MB/s and sequential writes of 520MB/s. You also get a five-year warranty along with a 600TBW (terabytes written) endurance, meaning you can write up to 600 terabytes of data onto the drive without any issues.

Then there's the reliability. The Evo 860 has a reliability rating of 1.5 million MTBF (mean time between failures), ensuring long-term reliability. Unlike a regular hard drive — which relies on a spindle and drive platters — an SSD stores data on flash memory, and the lack of any moving parts means you will get much better reliability.

So if you're looking to upgrade the storage of your notebook or need an internal SSD as a game drive, the Evo 860 is the ideal option. Samsung makes a lot of SSDs, and the Evo 860 continues to be an outstanding choice in 2020. The 1TB option in particular hits the sweet spot at just $99, and the 2TB model is down to $199 — $50 off its retail price.