I recently picked up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for use with Xbox's Project xCloud game streaming service, owing to its price. During Black Friday, Amazon's Android tablet is just $80, making it a great budget option for those looking to get a second, larger screen for Xbox Game Streaming. For that end, it works fine, with far more screen real estate to see all of those unscaled UI elements. I found myself wanting more, however.

The Fire HD 8 tablet is slow, painfully so in fact. It's fine if you stick to a single app, for even the vaguest hint of multi-tasking, it kind of struggles. Oh, and it's plastered with Amazon ads out of the box and doesn't have Google Play, meaning you have to sideload unsupported apps and the like.

I wanted something more powerful, easier to use with the Google Play Store, and something with just, all-round better build quality. Which is why I'm delighted with Samsung's Galaxy Tab A, which is on sale for Black Friday right now.