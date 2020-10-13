Best Buy is giving Prime Day deals a run for their money this year. While Amazon is having a two-day sale exclusively for Prime members, Best Buy is starting Black Friday early and no one is being left out! This two-day sale at Best Buy is already live and features deals on TVs, home appliances, video games, smart home products, and much more.

If you were hoping to find a good deal on a TV next month, why wait? Best Buy has options like this Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV on sale for $529.99, saving you $220 off its regular price of $750. That marks one of the lowest prices it's ever reached and it's also one of the most affordable "big screen" TVs you'll find during this holiday season.

Save $220 Now Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase. $529.99 $749.99 $220 off See at Best Buy

Samsung's 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is equipped with a Crystal Processor 4K that transforms everything you watch into 4K quality. It's powered by Tizen which brings apps, easy control, and a bevy of enhancements to help improve your TV watching experience. Its crystal UHD display offers clear, fine-tuned colors that create a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

This model also features a 60Hz refresh rate and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Since it's a smart TV, it already gives you access to apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Hulu, so you don't need to plug in another streaming device. However, if you did want to plug one in, there are two HDMI ports to allow you to connect whatever you wish, along with two USB ports, a digital optical audio output, an ethernet port, and RF antenna input.

This is just one of many early Black Friday deals at Best Buy that are now live, so make sure to visit their website for the full sale! Then check out our guide to Prime Day deals for more ways to save this week.