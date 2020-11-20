Get geared up with these Ring Black Friday sales, which will help you outfit your smart home with great Ring gadgets for much less than ever before! Ring has put basically everything it makes on sale for a whopping 10-day period, making it easy to pick your latest Ring gadget without having to spend a lot of cash. The deals below are all available now, and at these prices it's likely we will see some of them sell out.
- It's quite illuminating!: Ring Floodlight Cam
- A more subtle approach: Ring Spotlight Cam with mount
- Wireless convenience: Ring Spotlight Camera
- Stick it anywhere: Ring Stick Up Cam
- The great indoors: Ring Indoor Cam
- A Ring without the wire: Ring Video Doorbell 3
- Keep it rolling: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus
- Privacy and security: Ring Peephole Cam
- Pro-grade features: Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- Crazy cheap: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-gen)
- Ding dong: Ring Video Doorbell + Chime
- Emergency alerts!: Ring Alarm Security Kit (2nd-gen)
It's quite illuminating!: Ring Floodlight Cam
Ring Floodlight Cam is a single hardwired camera with a built-in floodlight that's designed to be placed around the perimeter of your home. While most smart cameras just use infrared light to record at night, Ring Floodlight Cam can scare away intruders with its ultra-bright lights and built-in siren. Since it's a Ring camera, it'll also save the video footage to your Ring account.
A more subtle approach: Ring Spotlight Cam with mount
Like the Floodlight Cam, the Ring Spotlight Cam features built-in lights that illuminate the area when motion is spotted. But the Spotlight Cam takes a more subtle approach as it requires far less space to mount and isn't nearly as bright as the Floodlight Cam.
Wireless convenience: Ring Spotlight Camera
Yet another camera from Ring with a built-in spotlight, the Ring Spotlight Cam has a smaller mounting bracket than the previous model and even comes in a completely battery-powered version, too. The best part? You don't have to sacrifice quality 1080p video or the build-in siren just because it's battery-powered.
Stick it anywhere: Ring Stick Up Cam
Ring Stick Up Cam is probably the single-most versatile camera that Ring makes. Available in both hardwired and battery-powered varieties, Ring Stick Up Cam is designed to be placed anywhere and can be mounted or stood up thanks to the handy mount that turns into a stand.
The great indoors: Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam is a purpose-built camera designed exclusively for indoor use. Its lightweight, compact nature makes it easy to place on a bookshelf or a counter so long as it's relatively close to a power outlet. Connect it to your Ring account via Wi-Fi connection and check your home from anywhere.
A Ring without the wire: Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring's 3rd-generation wire-free video doorbell is more capable than ever, packing in quality 1080p video, infrared night vision, support for 2.4Ghz and 5GHz networks, and advanced motion detection. It's still powered by the easily removable and rechargeable battery pack, making this perfect for renters and homeowners, alike.
Keep it rolling: Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus packs in everything that's great about Ring Video Doorbell 3, including the option of being battery-powered or hardwired, and packs in the new pre-roll feature. With pre-roll, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus can record a few seconds before an actual motion event or button-press, giving you important context to what you see on the Ring app.
Privacy and security: Ring Peephole Cam
Ring Peephole cam replaces the traditional peephole viewer on your door with something that's a lot smarter and a lot more private. The built-in privacy screen keeps people from looking in through the lens, and knock detection means that even if someone evaded the camera's motion detection, the Ring Peephole Cam will let you know that someone's knocking.
Pro-grade features: Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Video Doorbell Pro might require power wires to work, but it delivers the best motion detection features of any Ring Video Doorbell. It's also in a slimmer profile, so it just looks a bit better on your front porch than some other models.
Crazy cheap: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-gen)
Sometimes, there's just not arguing with price. The newly-refreshed Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-gen) utilizes the design of the original with most of the best features of Ring Video Doorbell 3, all at a significantly reduced price. It's battery-powered and can also be hardwired, which makes it just as versatile as it is affordable.
Ding dong: Ring Video Doorbell + Chime
You can't beat a classic. For the regular price of the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd-gen), Ring's Black Friday sale includes a free Ring Chime, which acts just like that classic bell that used to reside in your hallway.
Emergency alerts!: Ring Alarm Security Kit (2nd-gen)
Every Ring Alarm Security Kit configuration is on sale for Black Friday, with discounts up to 40% off the regular price. Protect your home with this fantastic alarm system that pairs perfectly with any Ring camera here.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 11 or iOS 14? Here are 5 ways Android comes out on top
Android 11 and iOS 14 both brought a lot of new ideas to the table this year, but if you ask us, Android 11 stands out as the more complete package. Here are 5 ways it comes out ahead over iOS 14.
What is a SIM PIN code and how to unlock a SIM card with a PIN?
If you have a real need for making sure nobody can remove your SIM card and use it elsewhere, this is the cure. Just be ready to make a call to customer support before you get started or in case there is a problem.
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
These Zigbee-compatible Echo accessories will smarten up your home
The new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) 2020 is a Zigbee-compatible hub, enabling it to control a few dozen smart locks, switches, light bulbs, sensors and plugs. Out of 64 devices of various quality, only a handful of them are worth buying and pairing with your new smart speaker.