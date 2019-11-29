RAVPower is one of the most popular brands around when it comes to portable batteries and power-related accessories, and wouldn't you know it — you can get one of its battery banks at a great price this Black Friday! The 20,100mAh Portable Charger is relatively compact, with a footprint not much larger than a phone, and it has a variety of ports for charging all of your things at once. You get two USB-C ports (one for power in and one for power out) and two USB-A ports, along with a power button on the top and a line of battery indicator lights. Best Black Friday deals: Over 215 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a XL is the phone to buy on Black Friday!



Power reserve RAVPower 20,100mAh Portable Charger A slim battery that can charge your phone four times RAVPower's portable battery bank carries more than enough juice for most people's needs, able to charge most flagship phones from 0 to 100% at least four times. Of course, you can use the USB-C port to charge just about anything these days, and it has a USB-C input for charging, as well. $37.99 $49.99 24% off See at Amazon

$183 at Walmart

Like many other battery manufacturers, RAVPower uses Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 tech for fast top-ups on supported devices, reaching up to 5V/3A for both input and output. RAVPower says that you can charge a device up to 80% from a dead battery in just 35 minutes using Quick Charge 3.0. If you're already using both Quick Charge 3.0 ports and need to charge an additional device, the second USB-A port outputs up to 2.4A, though with all three output ports in use you'll max out at a collective 6A. It's never a bad idea to keep a portable battery pack handy, and the RAVPower 20,100mAh Portable Charger is discounted through Black Friday to just $37.99, down from its usual $49.99. Grab it while it's cheap, and thank yourself later when you aren't going through half of your day with a dead phone.