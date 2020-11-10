If you don't have a portable jump starter in your car, you should pick one up this Black Friday season. Though it's not the most glamorous of purchases and you probably want to buy some shiny new tech ahead of the holidays, a jump starter might be something you actually need at some point so is definitely worth stowing in your trunk. If you can get one on sale, you're saving money now and potentially down the line when you don't have to call your roadside emergency hotline.

Jump start your savings Noco Jump Starter Sale Whether you want to be able to jump-start a car, SUV, truck, van, or another vehicle, or simply want a way to charge and maintain your batteries, Noco's one-day sale has got you covered. The sale brings back Prime Day prices, too. Up to 35% off See at Amazon

Right now, there's an early Black Friday sale worth checking out at Amazon that offers 35% (or more) off Noco jump starters and battery maintainers. It features options to jump-start pretty much every type of vehicle and keep batteries charged with prices from $21. We saw a similar sale during Prime Day so this is your chance to get in on those deals if you missed out last time.

Whether you want to be able to jump-start a car, SUV, truck, van, or another vehicle, or simply want a way to charge and maintain your batteries, this sale has got you covered. In addition to getting your car back up-and-running, these jump starters can also top off your phone in a pinch making them an even better item to stash in your trunk or glove box.

Be sure to check out the full sale to find the right model for your needs. Note that prices rise tonight.