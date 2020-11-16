Though we're still over a week away from Black Friday, Anker's already giving you the chance to save big with a huge one-day blowout at Amazon. It is offering a bunch of its most popular and well-reviewed charging accessories with prices discounted by as much as 48% while supplies last! Though the sales billed as an iPhone accessory sale, it actually offers a varied mix of products to help you power up including power strips, USB-C cables, wall chargers, power banks, and more.

Stock up Anker Charging Accessories Sale Well-reviewed Anker charging gear is on sale at Amazon today only, including must-haves like wall chargers, power strips, USB-C cables, wireless chargers, power banks, and more. Prices start at just $11. Up to 48% off See at Amazon

For an easy and affordable way to quickly charge up your phone, pick up the Anker PowerPort III Duo for just $18.99 — a 32% saving and a new low price. The 36W two-port USB-C wall charger can get your compatible devices charged up quickly and remains compact with its foldable plug design.

At home or in the office, you likely have a lot of devices plugged in at all times so it makes sense to grab a power strip to give yourself some more AC outlets. The Anker PowerStrip Pad is your best pick today if that rings true for you. It's down to just $24.99, its best price ever, and features two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one 30W USB-C PD. It also comes with an 18-month warranty as well as a lifetime $25,000 connected equipment guarantee.

Other neat items on sale include the PowerCore III 10K Wireless power bank at 30% off. It's got a 10,000mAh capacity and can charge three devices simultaneously with its built-in Qi charger, USB-A, and USB-C ports.

Deals like this $30 dual wireless charging pad, a 5-port USB desktop charger at $25, or some discounted USB-C cables from $5.50 apiece also make for great pickups.

Take a look at the whole promotion and snap up some essentials for less while you still can.