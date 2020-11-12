Whether you've recently adopted a sweet angel with a mysterious background from a local shelter, or you've always just been curious about your little fur baby, this pre-Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up an Embark Dog DNA Test Kit to discover some answers.

Both variations of the test are on sale during this one-day offer with prices from just $97. The Breed Identification version of the kit is seeing a $32 discount, match for its biggest drop ever, and the Breed + Health version is $64 off, though the deals won't last for long.

Barkin' bargain Embark Dog DNA Test Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. The health version also screens for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results. From $97 See at Amazon

The Breed Identification test will tell you your dog's family tree, as well as what other similar breed mixes look like. Seeing the breeds your dog inherited will help you understand their personality along with what keeps them happy. Do they need a lot of exercise? Are they food-motivated? Do they like a good brain tease? Adapt your care routine based on their breed results. Just a simple cheek swab will identify your dog's breed and help you discover more about their ancestry. and you'll get your results within about a few weeks of sending in the test.

If you go for the upgraded Breed + Health version, you'll also get to see if your pup is at risk for 175+ genetic health conditions as well as receiving a full report on your dog's physical traits to understand why they look the way they do. From drug sensitivities to glaucoma, you'll know more about what to expect as your dog gets older. You can even use this kit with a puppy to gain clues as to how big they'll get or their eventual coat color.