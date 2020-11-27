Right now in this Black Friday sale you can get a bundle of savings off this line of gaming accessories and hardware, the perfect addition to any gaming rig or setup. This sale has everything from big Western Digital hard drives to mechanical keyboards, RAM upgrades, headsets, and more. With savings of up to 40% off (and even higher for some items), these are some of the best prices we've seen, but they won't be around forever. Here are some of the highlights below, check it out! Big names include ASUS, Dell, and Corsair, so these bargains are not to be sniffed at!

This RGB keyboard has Cherry MX low profile mechanical keyswitches with just 1.0mm of travel. It can also light up your room with beautiful RGB.

You can grab 16GB of DDR4 memory for less than $60 as part of this deal. It has XMP-ready profiles that are optimized for the latest Intel chipsets.

This 4TB game drive is big enough for plenty of games. Just be aware that it's a slower drive, so it can't handle games for next-gen consoles.

Black Friday always has great deals for gamers. It's an excellent time to pick up PC parts, and there are plenty of gaming accessories on sale.

We've highlighted a few of the best deals available, but make sure to check out Amazon's gaming accessories and components page to spot any other deals that can up your game.