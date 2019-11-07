What you need to know
- An ad was spotted recently showing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be discounted by $200 through December 2 on the Google Store.
- The sale is not currently live, but we can expect it to start sometime near Black Friday on November 22.
- It could also be live across all retailers that carry the Pixel 4 phone.
It looks like Google is proving yet again that it pays to wait to pick up the latest Pixel phone. Recently, a Redditor spotted an ad for the Google Store online that revealed the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be $200 off until December 2.
It doesn't mention when the sale will start, but seeing how it runs through Cyber Monday, we can assume it will start on November 22 for Black Friday. However, with stores starting Black Friday sales earlier and earlier each year, it's still quite possible we could see this promotion start even sooner.
At the moment, the Pixel 4 base model will run you $799, but with a $200 discount, you're looking at a much more reasonable $599 price tag. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, starts at $899 regularly but will drop down to $699 once the sale begins.
That beats out last year's Pixel 3 deals where Google only offered $150 off the Pixel 3 models. Even so, it still doesn't match the leaked Target ad which is offering a $300 gift card with purchase of the Pixel 4. Then there's also been at least one mention of Best Buy offering the same $200 off deal for the Pixel 4 phones, meaning it could be seen across all retailers that carry them.
One thing's for sure though, if you've waited this long, it's certainly worth waiting a couple more weeks for these deals to go live before picking up your new shiny Pixel 4.
Google's smartest phone
Google Pixel 4
Always up to date
Google's latest and greatest smartphone has arrived in the form of the Pixel 4. It features the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, a new face unlock system, and the ability to control your phone with hands-free motion gestures.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
T-Mobile Connect includes unlimited talk, text, and 5G access for $15/month
During the first Un-Carrier event for the New T-Mobile, the company announced a $15/month “T-Mobile Connect” plan that includes unlimited talk, text, 5G access, and a high-speed data allotment that gets bigger each year.
T-Mobile’s 5G network is launching on December 6 for 200 million people
The “new T-Mobile” is launching its 5G network on December 6, and when it does, 200 million people will have access to the network from Day One.
Samsung Galaxy S11e leak hints at significantly improved battery life
A new leak suggests the Galaxy S11e will be equipped with a much bigger battery than the Galaxy S10e.
It's easy to see why these Pixel 4 XL cases are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 XL is a big, beautiful phone. Keep it protected without covering its design with these stellar clear cases.