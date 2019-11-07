It doesn't mention when the sale will start, but seeing how it runs through Cyber Monday, we can assume it will start on November 22 for Black Friday. However, with stores starting Black Friday sales earlier and earlier each year, it's still quite possible we could see this promotion start even sooner.

It looks like Google is proving yet again that it pays to wait to pick up the latest Pixel phone. Recently, a Redditor spotted an ad for the Google Store online that revealed the Pixel 4 and 4 XL will be $200 off until December 2.

At the moment, the Pixel 4 base model will run you $799, but with a $200 discount, you're looking at a much more reasonable $599 price tag. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, starts at $899 regularly but will drop down to $699 once the sale begins.

That beats out last year's Pixel 3 deals where Google only offered $150 off the Pixel 3 models. Even so, it still doesn't match the leaked Target ad which is offering a $300 gift card with purchase of the Pixel 4. Then there's also been at least one mention of Best Buy offering the same $200 off deal for the Pixel 4 phones, meaning it could be seen across all retailers that carry them.

One thing's for sure though, if you've waited this long, it's certainly worth waiting a couple more weeks for these deals to go live before picking up your new shiny Pixel 4.