Not to be confused with the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, the Nokia 8.3 is Nokia's 5G flagship phone for 2020. It's powered by the Android One platform and using the tried and true Snapdragon 765 to bring 5G for less. If you're looking for a Pixel 5 XL, it's something worth considering, especially with this deal from BestBuy this Black Friday. You'll be saving $150 on the Nokia when you purchase and activate the phone at the same time ($100 otherwise), this brings the cost down to $550 from $700, and it makes a phone that priced itself out of consideration more accessible.

Unlike a similar UK deal, this one applies to the better specced Nokia 8.3 5G with its 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (with a micro SD slot for expansion).

At $550, the Nokia 8.3 5G is a good value phone for those who are interested in both stock Android and large screened phones. There are phones which are just better normally like the S20 FE or OnePlus 8T, and you aren't getting 120 Hz or even 90 Hz, but the company's Full HD+ 6.81-inch Pixelworks LCD display is a large canvas for viewing media and playing games. Its quad-camera setup brings power and flexibility, and a Gcam install can carry its Pureview camera into a Pixel-lite real quick. And if you want stock Android on a big screened phone — it's your only option.