Wow! Amazon has slashed $100 off the Motorola Razr (2024) for October Prime Day

The Motorola Razr 2024 is one of the most balanced foldables on the market, offering plenty of premium Motorola features at a highly-approachable price. Things only get better with this awesome Prime Day deal that knocks $100 off the Razr 2024, bringing the price to an all-new low of just $599.99. We praised the Razr 2024 for having a fabulously large outer display, good battery life, and solid app and gaming performance. If you're waiting to get your first foldable but the high prices have been putting you off, this superb Motorola deal on the very capable Razr 2024 is the best entry way.

Motorola Razr 2024: $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr (2024) hadn't seen many great discounts until this Prime Day came along. The Razr was priced pretty well to begin with, but this $100 off deal makes it an even more attractive buy. Best to grab it quick before stock runs out! Unlike the 2023 Razr, the 2024 model gets a massive makeover with the larger outer display, premium vegan-leather finish, great battery life, and a more versatile ultrawide camera. You don't have to pony-up the premium for the Razr Plus anymore as this model should have enough to satisfy the needs of most users.

✅Recommended if: You want an affordable folding phone; you want good gaming performance; you want to use apps on the cover screen.

❌Skip this deal if: Timely software updates are important to you; you need flagship-grade cameras.

Finding the best folding phone under $1,000 in the U.S. is slim pickings, unless you're willing to buy something without warranty or support. The Motorola Razr 2023 was one of the few foldables that fit the criteria, but with some severe handicaps. The 2024 Motorola Razr though took us all by surprise as it got many premium features from the previous-gen's 'plus' version, but at the same great price. The massive 3.6-inch outer display lets you apps in fullscreen, making it even more functional than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which costs nearly double.

Other than a few software teething issues when we initially tested it, the Razr 2024 has a great in-hand feel thanks to the vegan-leather trim, the processor is more than capable for handling the day-to-day and gaming duties, battery life is good, and the 13MP ultrawide camera now has autofocus so you can capture macro shots of tiny subjects too.