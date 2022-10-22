This weekend only: Best Buy deal gives you $200 when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro

Black Friday is still weeks away, but there's already an epic Best Buy deal that'll give you a free $200 e-gift card for simply purchasing the Google Pixel 7 Pro, or $100 if you buy the Pixel 7 — as long as you do it before October 23rd.

But hey, why wait? The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best Android phones that money can buy right now, complete with truly outstanding cameras, a powerful Google Tensor chipset, and a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display in a smartphone that retails for just $899 / £899 for the 128GB version. The phone — and its little sibling, the Google Pixel 7 — have only been out since October 13th, so Pixel 7 deals aren't exceptionally common just yet, which is why this Best Buy deal is so noteworthy. And unlike most other deals we've seen, you don't need to worry about trading in an old device or adding a line to your wireless service to see savings. Nope, simply buy the unlocked device and the retailer will email you your virtual Best Buy gift card.

Of course, if you do have an older device to trade in, Best Buy is offering up to $400 of trade-in credit if you send it their way, potentially dropping the price of the Pro down to a mere $499. Pair that price with the $200 gift card and you've got a deal that'll rival anything that Black Friday throws your way. Again, the free Best Buy gift card deal and accompanying trade credit are only available until this Sunday, October 23rd, at 11:59pm PST, so don't wait.

Don't miss Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: Get a free $200 gift card with purchase, plus up to $400 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) That's right. Best Buy is seriously hooking it up this weekend by giving away free $200 e-gift cards when you purchase the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro. You can also trade in an older device and receive up to $400 off the flagship smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 128GB: Get a free $100 gift card with purchase, plus up to $400 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you don't need the power of the Pro, you can also pick up the standard Pixel 7 before Sunday night and receive a $100 Best Buy gift card via email. Just like the Pro, you'll be eligible to receive up to $400 off if you send Best Buy the right device.

No matter which phone you choose, don't forget to protect your new investment with one of the best Pixel 7 cases or Pixel 7 Pro cases!