Best Pixel 7 cases 2022

Google continues its winning streak with the unique-looking Pixel 7. This is a mid-range phone like no other so its essential to preserve its freshness. Encase your Google Pixel 7 in a robust cover to protect it from the inevitable bumps and scrapes resulting from everyday use. You won't find a better collection of durable, fun-loving Pixel 7 cases than the ones we've gathered right here.

Make your Pixel 7 funkier with a sweet case

(opens in new tab) Incipio Duo for Pixel 7 $35 at Incipio (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Incipio’s germ-killing Duo series case sports the brand's robust Impact Struts technology. Your Pixel 7 can survive 12ft falls in this slim case. The scarlet color variant is a charming look and the cover's velvety finish is the cherry on top. Spigen Tough Armor for Pixel 7 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Case of many uses Spigen makes its Tough Armor case for the Google Pixel 7 in three shades but the rose gold hue is by far the most striking. You get heavy-duty protection and a compact form factor, along with a slim kickstand on the rear. Google Pixel 7 Case $30 at Google (opens in new tab) Made by Google Google retained the simplistic design of the last-gen Pixel 6 cases this time around. The official Google Pixel 7 Case features three translucent colorways that match the Pixel 7's own shades. Ringke Onyx for Pixel 7 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Understated glory Ringke outdid itself with the sleek Ringke Onyx cover for the Google Pixel 7. Choose between dark green or black, there's no going wrong. This matte case has a fabulously grippy finish, tactile buttons, and a hole to attach a strap or lanyard. TORRAS Shockproof Case for Google Pixel 7 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lean and mean TORRAS incorporated high-level impact resistance for 8ft drops into this see-through Google Pixel 7 case. The slim protective phone cover also has a fingerprint repelling coat, keeping your Pixel pristine. Poetic Revolution Series Case for Google Pixel 7 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ruggedly reliable Poetic is unbeatable when it comes to rugged cases. The Poetic Revolution Series Case for the Pixel 7 packs extreme durability, a handy kickstand, and a built-in screen protector all in one accesssory. (opens in new tab) Vena vCommute Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case $50 at Vena (opens in new tab) Revamped wallet Need something even more functional than the Poetic Revolution? Vena's vCommute Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case is a military-grade protective case with a hidden wallet built into it's back. To make things even better, the wallet's folio acts as a stand too. Case-Mate Google Pixel 7 Clear Case with Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Value buy Case-Mate provides you more for your coin by throwing in a tempered glass screen protector along with this Pixel 7 Clear Case. Although the clear cover is flexible, it has reinforced corners to improve shock resistance. TUDIA DualShield for Google Pixel 7 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Twice as safe TUDIA promises rock solid defenses with the DualShield two-toned Pixel 7 cover. What makes this sleek case so durable is its two-layered design and raised edges. There are six different colorways available for the TUDIA DualShield.

Go to town on these Pixel 7 cases

The Google Pixel 7 is a value-packed Android phone with highly coveted features. Naturally, you'll want to hang on to it for many years. Getting a solid phone cover is the best form of upkeep for any phone, including your Pixel 7.

The Incipio Duo for the Pixel 7 offers the best of both worlds: beauty and brawn. Incipio maintained the Duo series cover's waistline without sacrificing drop protection. Thanks to the anti-microbial treatment, this phone case eliminated other risks such as germs from your Pixel as well.

For ultimate functionality, Vena's vCommute Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case is easily the best. As long as you don't mind the bulk and the price tag, you will be very happy with the vCommute Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case. It has a compartment to carry cards or cash, a built-in kickstand, and rugged durability.

Budget shoppers should consider the beautiful Ringke Onyx case for the Pixel 7. It may not be as durable as Vena or Poetic cases, but you can always improve that by taking advantage of the hole for the phone strap or adding a phone grip. While this isn't a foolproof method of securing your Pixel 7, it still prevents cracks from falls.