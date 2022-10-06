Best Pixel 7 screen protectors

Google's gorgeous OLED panels are some of its standout features and worth protecting with an extra layer of glass or PET. While glass tech has continued to improve over the last few years, with crack and scratch resistance at an all-time high, a phone screen will still likely lose when it comes to a concrete or gravel impact. If you want to make sure your Pixel 7 lasts, make sure you keep it protected.

Make sure you have your protector ready for your new Pixel

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff pick The Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector is an inexpensive option with two protectors in the box. Having an extra screen protector is key to keeping your phone protected since a cracked screen protector won't be as strong against impacts. Despite the price, you still get an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and a curved edge for comfort. TOCOL Tempered Glass Screen and Camera Protector (3-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Camera protection One of the Pixel's best features is its camera system, with Google's software processing images to make them look their best, but a scratched or cracked camera lens can compromise the quality. This TOCOL screen protector comes with three tempered glass screen protectors as well as three tempered glass screen protectors for your camera lens, so you're protected on both sides. AACL Screen Protector Tempered Glass (3-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Precise look and feel AACL gives you three screen protectors with an alignment tool so you can get them fitted perfectly. These protectors are designed to look and feel just like the original screen, so you don't have to give up any usability for protection. With this protector, you should be able to use your phone like normal but with plenty of extra protection. Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Just the basics Mr.Shield's three-pack has the basics to get your phone protected with three tempered glass screen protectors, cleaning supplies, and strips for a clean, fingerprint-free installation. Despite its low price, it's still designed to resist fingerprints, so your screen can stay clean and fresh, even with protection. Supershieldz PET Screen Protector (6-pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plastic protection Tempered glass screen protectors have all of the same weaknesses as a glass screen, such as the potential to shatter. This PET screen protector from Supershieldz is made of hardened plastic that's designed to look as clear as glass while offering a bit more protection from shattering. You get six in the pack, so you can keep your screen looking fresh if you get some scratches. AACL Hybrid Film Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Flexible film protection While tempered glass screen protections go to great lengths to mimic the feel of your base display, a film can offer some unique advantages. For one, it's quite thin at 0.23mm to preserve touch responsiveness. Still, it's designed to be perfectly clear, so you still get the benefits of your high-resolution OLED display.

Don't wait too long to protect your phone

The Google Pixel 7 will likely be one of the best Android phones you can get, with strong performance and a big and beautiful screen. While it remains to be seen just how well it will stand up to the test of time, at least early adopters can ensure the hardware stays in good condition with a screen protector.

If you're just looking for something basic, the Supershields tempered glass screen protector is a good choice, with two protectors in the box and supplies for a clean and bubble-free installation. The rounded edges and oleophobic coatings will help the protector feel no different from using the unprotected screen as well.

There's also the TOCOL tempered glass screen protector kit. It comes with everything you need, including an alignment tool for a perfect fit. It also comes with protectors for your camera lenses for extra protection if the phone falls on its back.