This Samsung deal might get you the Galaxy Z Flip 5 FOR FREE with a qualifying trade-in

Flip phones are officially back, and if you know where to look, you can get some great deals on these innovative devices. Samsung is currently offering a limited-time deal for between $500 and $1,000 in trade-in bill credits on the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5, making it virtually free for some eligible customers. While AT&T users will see the largest trade-in values for this Samsung deal, at $1,000 off on qualifying devices, you can still get up to $500 in credits on T-Mobile, Verizon, or unlocked trade-ins. Plus, you'll get a $50 Samsung Credit with your carrier, all for a limited time.

And for what it's worth, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was our latest pick for the best foldable phone, with its easy-to-hold shape, its durable construction, and its vibrant AMOLED displays. It was also one of the latest phones to be included in Samsung's rollout of Galaxy AI features, alongside the Z Fold 5 and S9 series of tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5%2Fbuy%2Fgalaxy-z-flip5-256gb-unlocked-sm-f731uzaaxaa%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com""> $999.99 FREE to $499.99 at Samsung with trade-in For a limited time, Samsung is offering a trade-in deal for between $500 and $1,000 off the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Z Flip 5 when trading in eligible device and activating the phone through a carrier. AT&T customers can get the whole $1,000 on new device trade-ins, while others may still be eligible for up to $500 in trade-in bill credit. All of these deals also include an instant $50 Samsung credit with your carrier—meaning those who are eligible could save up to $1,050 with a trade-in. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-flip5-256gb-unlocked-graphite%2F6548838.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Best Buy - $899.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-Galaxy-Z-Flip-5-Cell-Phone-Factory-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone-256GB-Compact-Foldable-Design-One-Hand-Control-Best-Selfies-Full-Cover-Screen%2F3994066357" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Walmart - $899.97

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a foldable phone with a good-looking design and a large cover screen; performance is of major importance to you; you're looking to explore those new Galaxy AI features.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want a foldable smartphone; battery life is a major selling point for you in a smartphone; you want wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great foldable smartphone, offering vibrant AMOLED displays, great performance with the Snapdragon Gen 8, and an overall beautiful and durable design. The base model includes 256GB, though Samsung is still offering this limited trade-in credit deal with the upgraded 512GB configuration. You also get loads of software support guaranteed, along with the new Galaxy AI software features.

While trade-in deals aren't always our favorite, they can be a great way to save when you have a device you no longer need. With $500 to $1,000 off using this limited-time deal, a trade-in might not be so hard to justify if you're in the market and have an old phone or tablet.