The Discover Samsung sale goes live today — save big on smartphones, TVs, and more

If you didn't hear the news, the weeklong Discover Samsung sale event launched this morning with a bounty of great deals on everything from smartphones to refrigerators.

The tech company that we all know and love seems to be putting a particular emphasis on urgency with the sale event: not only are a ton of flagship devices seeing good old-fashioned price cuts all week long, but Samsung is also offering a slew of flash deals that last 12-3pm ET every day. Additionally, there are a number of solid "deals of the day" that expire after 24 hours.

The official Discover Samsung home page (opens in new tab) is littered with countdown timers so you know exactly how long you have until the deals disappear, so it's worth keeping a close eye on that page so you don't miss any exceptional offers in the coming days.

In the meantime, we're going to be sharing some of our favorite deals of the day as they're released. Everything from a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to electronic gift cards and bundle deals are up for grabs, so take a moment to read through the list and bask in the awesomeness that is Samsung.

Discover Samsung 2022: September 12-18

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $900 off with trade-in, plus free memory upgrade and $150 credit (opens in new tab) Samsung has been offering great trade-in opportunities for the Z Fold 4 since before it even hit store shelves, but now they're making the deal even sweeter by offering up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade (which is a $120 value), and a $150 electronic gift card that you can use on accessories in the Samsung store.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85" Class QN90B Smart TV: $4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab) Samsung has never offered very many straight discounts on their products, but that's about to change with this year's Discover Samsung sale event. Right now, you can pick up this 85" QLED smart TV for $1,700 off. That's an instant discount of 34%, no strings attached!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Up to $800 off with trade-in, plus a $150 credit (opens in new tab) Similar to the Z Fold 4 deal described above, pick up the S22 Ultra and send in an old device, and Samsung will give you up to $800 in trade-in credit. Even if you choose not to trade in, you're still looking at an instant $150 credit to spend accessories, a free protective cover, and four complimentary months of access to the YouTube Premium streaming service.

The Discover Samsung event wraps up this Sunday, September 18th, but we keep track of the best deals all year around. Go check out our regularly-updated guides to the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and best Z Fold 4 deals to see what else is out there.