Samsung launches huge Spring sale event — these are the deals we'd recommend

In case you missed it: from now until Sunday, March 10th, Samsung is running a massive sale on products across their site, from smartphones and tablets to kitchen appliances and beyond.

Obviously, only some of these deals are relevant to our readers, so we've done the work of gathering all of our favorite offers from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale into this simple guide.

These offers range from simple discounts to massive trade-in opportunities, super-limited deals of the day, discounted tech bundles, and more. Keep reading for a selection of our favorites, and don't forget: the sale ends on Sunday!

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of our favorite Android tablets on the market, with an outstanding Snapdragon processor, lovely AMOLED display, and the latest S Pen stylus included right in the box. Pick up the device during Samsung's Spring sale and you'll get $100 off instantly, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim case when you bundle it with the tablet. Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99 | Amazon - $759.99

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: $359.99 $215.99, plus up to $185 off with trade-in at Samsung Although it's already a couple years old, the Galaxy Watch 5 remains a solid option for most people looking to buy a smartwatch, thanks to its thoughtful construction, Wear OS software, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features. Grab one of these 44mm watches from Samsung today and you'll get a straight $144 discount and up to $185 off when you trade in. Price comparison: Amazon - From $180 (Used)

5. Samsung 85" Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV: $4,799.99 $2,599.99 at Samsung If you need a powerful new smart TV and 85 inches will work with your space, check out this deal that carves a whopping $2,200 off the QN90C smart TV from Samsung. This entertainment powerhouse boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and an ultra-slim, lightweight design with almost invisible bezels. If an 85-inch TV is too big for your home, check out the other sizes: the entire lineup of QN90C TVs is seeing similarly great price drops. Price comparison: Best Buy - $2,599.99 | Amazon - $2,597.99