Samsung launches huge Spring sale event — these are the deals we'd recommend
The sale ends Sunday, March 10th!
1. Quick links
2. Our top picks
In case you missed it: from now until Sunday, March 10th, Samsung is running a massive sale on products across their site, from smartphones and tablets to kitchen appliances and beyond.
Obviously, only some of these deals are relevant to our readers, so we've done the work of gathering all of our favorite offers from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale into this simple guide.
These offers range from simple discounts to massive trade-in opportunities, super-limited deals of the day, discounted tech bundles, and more. Keep reading for a selection of our favorites, and don't forget: the sale ends on Sunday!
Quick links
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Free storage upgrade, $50 credit and up to $1,000 off with trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9:
$799.99$699.99 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5:
$359.99$215.99, plus up to $185 off w/ trade-in
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Up to $950 off w/ trade-in and the Shop Samsung app
- Samsung 85" Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV:
$4,799.99$2,599.99 at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Certified Renewed):
$829$629, plus up to $525 off w/ trade-in
Our top picks
1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB:
$1,119.99 $999.99, plus $50 credit and up to $1,000 off with trade-in and carrier activation at Samsung
Pick up the Galaxy S24 Plus and activate the phone through a carrier on Samsung's website (T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T are all participating) and you'll score a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value), a $50 Samsung credit, and up to $1,000 off when you trade in an old or broken phone. We haven't seen Samsung Galaxy S24 deals this good since the preorder period!
Price comparison: Best Buy - $969.99 | Amazon - $969.99
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB:
$799.99 $699.99 at Samsung
The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of our favorite Android tablets on the market, with an outstanding Snapdragon processor, lovely AMOLED display, and the latest S Pen stylus included right in the box. Pick up the device during Samsung's Spring sale and you'll get $100 off instantly, plus up to $650 of trade-in credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim case when you bundle it with the tablet.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $799.99 | Amazon - $759.99
3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm:
$359.99 $215.99, plus up to $185 off with trade-in at Samsung
Although it's already a couple years old, the Galaxy Watch 5 remains a solid option for most people looking to buy a smartwatch, thanks to its thoughtful construction, Wear OS software, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features. Grab one of these 44mm watches from Samsung today and you'll get a straight $144 discount and up to $185 off when you trade in.
Price comparison: Amazon - From $180 (Used)
4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB: Up to $950 off with trade-in and through the Shop Samsung app
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be one of the best foldable phones on the market, but at $1,799.99, I wouldn't exactly call it affordable. Fortunately, if you buy the phone during the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, you'll be eligible to get up to $800 off with a trade-in, plus an additional 15% off when you order through the Shop Samsung app. Samsung also has a bunch of color options that you can't find anywhere else.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $1,499.99 | Amazon - $1,499.99
5. Samsung 85" Neo QLED 4K QN90C smart TV:
$4,799.99 $2,599.99 at Samsung
If you need a powerful new smart TV and 85 inches will work with your space, check out this deal that carves a whopping $2,200 off the QN90C smart TV from Samsung. This entertainment powerhouse boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and an ultra-slim, lightweight design with almost invisible bezels. If an 85-inch TV is too big for your home, check out the other sizes: the entire lineup of QN90C TVs is seeing similarly great price drops.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $2,599.99 | Amazon - $2,597.99
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (Certified Renewed):
$829 $629, plus up to $525 of trade-in credit at Samsung
Devices that have been Certified Renewed by Samsung have gone through a rigorous refurbishment process using 100% genuine Samsung parts and a 100-point inspection to ensure that the phones are working like new. The devices are already cheaper than buying new, but order the Renewed Galaxy S22 Ultra during the Spring Sale and you'll get an additional $200 off, plus up to $525 of trade-in credit if you send Samsung your old phone.
Price comparison: N/A
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
Most Popular
By Steven Shaw