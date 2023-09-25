Run, don't walk: the ultra-stylish OnePlus 11 just got a historic discount

The holiday shopping season is still weeks away, but it's not too early to find a Black Friday-level smartphone deal if you know where to look. Direct your attention to Best Buy, for instance, and you'll find that the OnePlus 11 128GB has been dropped to just $599.99, no trade-in required and no strings attached.

This is the biggest discount that the flagship phone has ever received from the retailer, plus you can get an additional $100 off your purchase if you activate the phone today. Do you prefer to shop at Amazon? Well, they're offering the same historic discount on the phone, weeks ahead of the massive Prime Big Deal Days sale.

As we describe in our review, the OnePlus 11 has to be one of the best-looking Android phones on the market, complete with a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display and a circular camera lens housing that was inspired by the look of a black hole. The flagship phone is just as interesting under the hood, thanks to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and best camera tech on any OnePlus phone yet.

Get a straight $100 off the OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G 128GB: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $100 taken off the price of the 128GB OnePlus 11. If you need more storage, grab the 256GB version and you'll save an additional $50. Not too shabby for one of the most stylish flagship phones on the market. It appears that this deal will likely expire around October 1st, so don't wait too long to make your move! Price comparison: Amazon - $599.99

While this deal may not last forever, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is set to kick off on October 10th. We're already gathering the best early phone deals available now, so go take a look to see how you can save on a sweet new device.