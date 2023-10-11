Now's a really good time to snag a cheap Motorola phone

After reviewing Motorola phones all year, I have a pretty good idea of which ones you should buy and which ones you should avoid. Surprisingly, there aren't many Motorola phones in the latter category, as the company has given us some pretty decent models this year. If you were on the fence before, these Prime Day sales make them even more attractive, like this deal on the Moto G Power 5G.

One thing about the Moto G Power 5G is that it lives up to its name. The phone promises nearly two days of battery life, and that's what you'll get, even if you're a power user like me. And for what you get, this phone is already quite affordable, retailing at $299, so to push the price down even closer to $200 is a low-key steal, but here we are.

Moto G Power 5G: $299 $237 at Amazon Motorola's Moto G Power lineup is actually pretty popular, and now, with 5G and a brand-new design, this phone takes the lineup to a whole new level. You get some pretty impressive specs that you'd normally see on more expensive phones, but with this Prime Day deal, you're only paying less than $250.

The Moto G Power 5G comes with a large FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back is a very respectable 50MP triple camera setup, and the phone's overall design is reminiscent of the more premium Motorola Edge Plus (2023) (and that's a good thing). Powering the phone is a surprisingly good MediaTek chip with 6GB of RAM, so juggling apps is no problem. You can also do plenty of casual gaming, but don't expect flagship-level performance.

And while the Moto G Power is a great option, you can go even cheaper with the Moto G 5G (2023). This phone feels similar to the Power, but is much cheaper and is also at its lowest price right now, thanks to Prime Day.

Moto G 5G (2023): $249 $189 at Amazon The Moto G 5G is as basic of a 5G phone as you can get, but that doesn't make it bad by any means. It still holds its own thanks to the Snapdragon chip powering it, and the huge battery will keep you going for quite some time before you need to charge up. Right now, the phone is down to its lowest price, so you should get on it while it's under $200.

There's a reason I called it "redundant" in my Moto G 5G (2023) review. Despite having a lower resolution display, half the storage, and less RAM, the G 5G is still a quite capable phone that doesn't seem to give into its shortcomings. Unlike the unfortunate Moto G Play (2023), using the Moto G 5G was quite enjoyable, so I have no problem recommending this as a cheaper option to the Moto G Power.

There are also some higher-end options if you're looking for something more flagship-level, and we have a roundup of the more enticing Motorola Prime Day deals you should check out.

