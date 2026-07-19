Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 launch live: Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Glasses, and all the news

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, 2026 , in London at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. ET). Managing Editor Derrek Lee will be in the U.K for the event and is ready to report on all things Summer Unpacked! The company has previously preferred to hold its launch events mostly in the U.S., and occasionally in Korea and even France. Now, nearly 14 years after the Galaxy S3 event , Samsung is bringing its launch event back to London, England. We're expecting a new range of foldable phones and new Galaxy wearables at the event. What devices are launching? Samsung expanded its Galaxy foldable lineup last year with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE , alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This year, the company is expected to switch up the lineup, including successors to last year's phones as well as a brand-new form factor with a passport-like design that's shorter and wider, which will reportedly go head-to-head against the rumoured Apple 's foldable iPhone. Along with launching a new foldable form factor, Samsung is also expected to change its naming scheme in the most confusing way possible. You'd expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7's successor to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, but instead, it'll reportedly be named the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra . The new passport-style foldable will instead take on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 name. We're not sure why Samsung is shuffling things around like this, but we'll certainly be asking around at the event. Alongside the foldables, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 9 . We are also expecting news around Samsung's AI glasses too! Interestingly, it looks like we\u2019re finally getting a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 . Where to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? There are three ways to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live. You can tune in via Samsung's official websites, including Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom . Perhaps the easiest way to watch the event is on YouTube. Head to Samsung's official YouTube channel and tap the Notify Me button to be reminded when the event is about to start. Or you can just do it from the video link below. \n \n \n Galaxy Unpacked July 2026: Official Livestream - YouTube \n \n \n \n \n Watch On